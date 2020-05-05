Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of Natalie Wood, he will never forget the night he knew he would never see his mother again, the hollywood myth classic that died in such strange circumstances that still, almost 40 years later, make headlines with conjecture and suspicion.

“I wanted the speculation about my mother’s death to end,” answers Wood’s daughter before the premiere of documentary dedicated to his mother In which he interviews Robert Wagner, a partner of the actress who, although he was never convicted, is still identified by some as a suspect today.

In a phone conversation with Efe, Natasha remembers the weekend of Thanksgiving 1981 in which she woke up to the news that her mother had appeared dead in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, near the boat where she organized a dinner with her husband, a friend and the captain of the boat.

Today, that accident it remains an enigma.

The enigma of Natalie Wood, 40 years later

The official version then explained that, after a party where there was a lot of alcohol, Wood fell in the middle of the night at dark waters and was found dead hours later.

The world could not contain its perplexity when seeing the tragic ending of one of her most beloved actresses, who grew up as a child on the big screen, where she was immortalized with roles such as María in “West Side Story” (1961) or Judy, along with the eternal James Dean from “Rebel Without a Cause (1955).

Instantly, alternative theories began to be written that indicated as possible culprit his partner, also actor Robert Wagner, who was named in 2018 “person of interest” in the case, reopened by the Police of Los Angeles in 2011 after the ship’s captain published a book detailing a heated discussion between the couple that same night.

Still, it has never been shown that Wagner was involved and the family does not doubt his innocence, something about which, after years of silence, he speaks directly in one of the most emotional moments of the documentary.

“I talked to him before this but not in the same way. I thought it important to ask those questions because they are in other people’s minds, “says Nastaha.

Even though Natasha is Wood’s second husband’s daughter, the producer Richard Gergson, She grew up with Wagner, the actress’s first and third husband since they both married, divorced and, years later, remarried.

“We wanted to create clarity about what happened the night Natalie died so the speculation ends,” he explains.

Own Robert Wagner, 90 years old, remembers the discussion they both had that night, mainly out of jealousy, after which Natalie went to her cabin and was never heard from again.

“I would never hurt your mother,” Wagner says tearfully to his stepdaughter, during a documentary conversation “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind,” which premieres HBO this week.

None of the interviewed in the production questions the official version of the accident, because in the family just Natalie’s sister, Lana Wood, has speculated in interviews that Robert Wagner “hides something” and yet declined to participate to give his version on the tape, as confirmed by its director Laurent Bouzereau.

A Hollywood myth that wanted to lead a normal life

But Natasha’s objective in promoting the documentary was, in addition to silencing the rumors, to recover the legacy of her mother, one of the Hollywood icons Gold that best knew how to balance “normal” life with the status of a movie star.

“Her greatest wish was to have a family, educate and raise your children like normal people, “says Natasha.

In an article written by Natalie Wood, that was never published and that her daughter found among several files, the actress’s obsession with maintaining the balance between red carpets and private life is evident.

In the letter, the star acknowledges that she does not want to be “one of those lonely and broken women who seek company while living on memories of success”, as if looking in the mirror saw the shadow of Marilyn Monroe or Elizabeth Taylor.

Although Natalie Wood, with her discretion and elegance, always remained relevant, even after his death in 1981.

“She did not belong to only one era, if she were alive I would continue working. He was always interested in new generations, “promises his daughter.

Because the hardest part of Hollywood is not winning, is to stay and last as long as she accomplished.

