And it is that almost 40 years after the tragic accident where she lost her life, on a yacht, along with her husband Robert Wagner, remains a total mystery without resolution.

So the HBO platform premieres today a documentary with the participation of her daughter, who tries to clarify a little what happened, « Natalie Wood: Between Bambalinas ».

« Here at Splendor, we need help. » These were the words with which one of the greatest and most intriguing Hollywood tragedies of recent decades began. It was one-thirty in the morning from November 28 to 29, 1981, and Natalie Wood had disappeared.

The yacht, whose name was Splendor, was located on Catalina Island, in California, which in turn was a marine refuge for the wealthiest nearby inhabitants of Los Angeles, an ideal setting, typical of any classic novel, right?

And, in addition to Captain Dennis Davern, the three crew members of this ship represented the best of show business: it was the glamorous marriage between Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood, accompanied by the charismatic Christopher Walken, however, they did not know that what happened there would mark these four people forever.

Robert Wagner and Natalie had invited Walken to spend a few days aboard their ship on Catalina Island. They left Los Angeles on Friday, November 27 and during that day and the next they dedicated them to tour various parts of the island.

On the night of the 28th they had dinner in a luxurious restaurant on the coast and around 10:00 pm, they returned to the boat, but everything stopped being normal, because at one in the morning the captain called the coast guard to indicate that somehow Woodie was no longer on the yacht. Had disappeared.

Although they also needed « Prince Valiant », the inflatable boat they used for short trips, and they presumed that the actress had moved away in it. However, within a few hours the boat was found, but no trace of Natalie.

But it was not until the next day, in the morning, when the lifeless body of the actress who was 43 years old appeared, floating on some rocks, this news caused a tremendous commotion in the world of cinema and in fans around the planet. .

In the results of the autopsy, it was ruled that Natalie drowned, in her body there were some superficial injuries to her arms and legs and a small abrasion on her left cheek, perhaps caused by falling into the water.

And so, upset by the alcohol, Wood had tried to get away in the inflatable boat, but she stumbled, fell into the sea and unable to climb again and with her wet down jacket adding weight and hindering her movements, she ended up drowning from exhaustion and cold.

Meanwhile, on board, it took hours for the captain and Walken to realize that a passenger was missing. Wagner argued that he assumed his wife was in his bedroom, and it was not until he entered there at half past one that he realized he was not on the ship.

There are various speculations about what really happened in this case, all of them will be reflected in the history of this new HBO documentary, which, if you want to find out some other sinister detail and know the truth, you can certainly not miss.