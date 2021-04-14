Natalie Portman to star in ‘The Days of Abandonment’ for HBO

HBO Films has begun development of a film adaptation of ‘The Days of Abandonment’ (The Days of Abandonment), a 2002 novel by Italian author Elena Ferrante that received unanimous acclaim from critics and the public. Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman (‘Black Swan’) will star and executive produce the project through MountainA Films, a recently formed company.

One quiet afternoon, as the table is cleared after lunch and the children are playing in the next room, Mario announces to Olga that he is leaving her. Thus, suddenly, without any explanation, without saying where he is going or saying goodbye to his children, Mario leaves with a humiliating silence that is deeply painful for Olga, ending almost twenty years of marriage. Suddenly, haunted by the ghosts of her childhood, Olga sees how the stage in which her life takes place collapses. In her forced loneliness, in a busy and empty Turn because of the holidays, she can barely assume the daily responsibilities, until, finally, one fateful day in which reason threatens to leave her, everything explodes and her world becomes one. frightful nightmare from which he thinks he cannot wake up. Olga’s descent into the depths of her inner hell is narrated with a pulse as intense as it is firm, without hesitation, with a voice devoid of sentimentality and false modesty.

The adaptation, still in its early stages of production, will be written and directed by Maggie Betts, herself an executive producer. Maven Screen Media, a company that previously worked on Betts’ feature film directorial debut ‘Novitiate,’ producing the film, with Sophia Mas of MountainA, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Screen Media, Len Amato of Crash & Salvage, Domenico Procacci of Fandango and Maria Zuckerman serving as executive producers.

Portman is currently in Australia filming the awaiting MCU movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in addition to participating in the Apple TV + limited series adaptation, ‘Lady in the Lake’, where he shares the screen with Lupita Nyong’o. Regarding Ferrante’s relationship with HBO, this project will mark his second collaboration after the adaptation of another of his acclaimed novels, ‘My Brilliant Friend’.