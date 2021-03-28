Natalie Portman To Make Her TV Debut With Lupita Nyong’o On Apple TV + – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

THE ANGELS. Natalie Portman will make her television debut with Mexican-born Lupita Nyong’o in the Apple TV + limited series Lady in the Lake, the digital giant said in a statement on Wednesday.

Alma Har’el, who caused a sensation among critics with her debut feature Honey boy (2018), will be the director and screenwriter in this series.

Centered in the 60s in Baltimore (USA) and inspired by Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name, Lady in the lake “will tell the story of a woman (Portman) who reinvents herself as an investigative journalist to solve a series of murders.

In this endeavor, she crosses paths with a working mother (Nyong’o) who is committed to defending the black population.

Winner of the statuette for best actress for Black Swan (2010), Portman plans to return to Marvel’s Thor saga in the fourth film, entitled Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in 2022.

His filmography includes other films such as Closer (2004), V for Vendetta (2005) or Jackie (2016).

For her part, Nyong’o took the statuette for 12 years a slave (2013).

The actress born in Mexico City in 1983 has also stood out in other films such as Black Panther (2018), Us (2019) or Little Monsters (2019).

Looking ahead, Nyong’o has The 355, a spy tape in which she is accompanied by Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing, pending release.