Natalie Portman stays fit after turning 40

New decade, new routine. The actress who just turned 40 decided to wake up early to go for a quiet run around her neighborhood.

A few weeks after the completion of the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Australia, Natalie Portman She was seen red-faced and sweating as she indulged in morning exercise near her home in Sydney.

The actress who prefers to keep a low profileDespite being one of Hollywood’s favorite faces, she wore sunglasses and a T-shirt from the LA Dance Project, the dance company founded by her husband, French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Don’t miss: Natalie Portman plans to settle with her family in Australia

While jogging alone through trails, parks and sidewalks, Natalie showed her legs in tight pastel leggings, added black Asics brand sneakers and he carried his phone firmly in his hand.

Don’t miss: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are still dating

At one point, the exercise got so intense that the protagonist of “Black Swan” ended up running with his tongue out.

Portman celebrated his 40th birthday on June 9, away from the cameras and social networks. In honor of her birthday the famous actress and activist decided to delete all his Instagram posts, leaving only a photo of moss.

“As a birthday present for me, I will take some time in nature away from my phone. I wish you all love and fulfillment until we reconnect! ”wrote the Oscar winner.

Although for reasons we all share, Natalie Portman could not completely get rid of her phone, certainly, the mother of two was serious about spending time with her, starting with a healthy outdoor exercise routine.