Natalie Portman shares an unpublished image of her children, they are charming. This is what happened over the weekend, after thanking the congratulations and good wishes of his followers on social networks, as well as sharing a message of celebration for the Mother’s day.

It seems that Natalie Portman It has grown in front of our eyes, because since she was a child, she stole a camera in various movies, and also became a icon of fashion, style and elegance becoming a great inspiration for women around the world. Not only is she an actress, she also has studies in psychology from the prestigious Harvard University.

His talent is unique. In addition to several of the films where she has participated, winning the Oscar, being nominated for the golden statuette again and surprising with its versatility, Natalie Portman She has also used her media power to raise awareness about various causes, one of them animal cruelty, which is why she has been a vegan for years.

Her personal life has been as private as possible. In the past, Natalie Portman He had an affair with Gael García Bernal, but ultimately, true love found him with Benjamin Millepied, whom he met on the filming of his famous film “The Black Swan”.

Natalie Portman and her unknown facet as a mom

It was precisely after coinciding in that tape that Natalie Portman became mother for the first time next to Benjamin Millepied, because in June 2011 their oldest son was born Aleph and later she married the father of her son.

Six years later Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied they became parents a second time, now to a girl named Amelia. During the Oscars of that year, she wore her advanced pregnancy, as she was nominated again for the golden statuette.

Until now, Natalie Portman’s children They had kept a low profile, but this weekend she shared a charming image taken by her husband in celebration of their maternity. The actress has been in social networks, shares images of all his projects, various vegan recipes and this image sparked all kinds of comments.

Following the tradition of other celebrities such as David Bisbal, Joy Huerta, Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato, including his friend Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman did not show his children’s faces in InstagramBut that didn’t stop me from seeing how charming and big they are.

