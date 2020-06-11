“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Since reading her biography, I have been very involved in supporting the organization, which provides women newly released from prison with a safe place to sleep and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. The vast majority of these women have children and have been victims of physical or sexual abuse. On many occasions, when they are released they do not have the resources to get out of that vicious circle that perpetuates the corrupt prison system, “he wrote.

This same week, the Oscar-winning artist also raised her voice to express her support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, as well as the protests that have taken place throughout the United States -also in other parts of the planet- to denounce the racism and systematic discrimination that still prevail in western societies. In the same way, Natalie showed her support for the initiative to comprehensively reform the police departments, especially those with notorious records linked to abuse of power.