Natalie Portman, how many movies do you recognize from the actress?

Natalie Portman He has been one of the great stars of Hollywood for years and, luckily for everyone, he is one of those strange examples in which humanity seems to remain intact despite decades of successes.

Oscar winner for her impeccable work on ‘Black Swan‘(Darren Aronofsky, 2010), and nominated twice for her role in’Closer‘(Mike Nichols, 2004) and’Jackie‘(Pablo Larraín, 2016), there seems to be no role or gender that resists him.

Since we met her when she was barely 12 years old in ‘The professional (Léon)‘(Luc Besson, 1994) has stopped working with great directors on titles known to all. ‘Heat‘(Michael Mann, 1995),’They all say I love you‘(Woody Allen) and’Beautiful girls‘(Ted Demme, 1996) are part of the impressive childhood curriculum of an actress who always knew how to dominate her career.

After ‘Mars Attacks!‘(Tim Burton, 1996) and’To any other place‘(Wayne Wang, 1999) came his foray into a great saga with’Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace‘(George Lucas, 1999). Of course, we saw Amidala again in ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones‘(2002) and’Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith‘(2005), but Portman knew not to pigeonhole himself and continued to offer us titles such as’Something in common‘(Zach Braff, 2004),’v for Vendetta‘(James McTeigue, 2006),’Travel to Darjeeling‘(Wes Anderson, 2007) or’The Boleyn sisters‘(Justin Chadwick, 2008).

Later he promoted himself again on a franchise basis, this time via Marvel Cinematic Universe and, although its passage through ‘Thor‘(Kenneth Branagh, 2011) and’Thor: The Dark World‘(Alan Taylor, 2013) did not seem to please any of the parties involved, his return in’Thor: Love and Thunder‘(Taika Waititi, 2022) marks a new opportunity for an actress who does not stop working.

With the ‘Annihilation‘(2018) by Alex garland still resonating in our soul we asked and with ‘The Days Of Abbandonment’, ‘Foxy Trotter’ and the miniseries ‘We Are All Completeley Beside Ourselves’ as upcoming projects: could you recognize the films of Natalie Portman with the help of their characters?

