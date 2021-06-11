Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore to star in ‘May December’ under Todd Haynes

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will headline the cast of ‘May December’, film to direct Todd Haynes from a script written by Samy Burch (“Coyote vs. Acme”).

The film takes place 20 years after the meditative romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu (Moore) and her husband Joe, with their twin sons about to graduate from high school. Actress Elizabeth Berry (Portman) will spend time with the family to better understand Gracie, whom she is going to play in a movie, causing the family dynamics to unravel under the pressure of outside gaze …

‘May December’ It will be shot in 2022 and produced by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films, and Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman of MountainA herself.

Rocket Science will be in charge of managing the distribution agreements during the “meat market” of the next Cannes Festival, although the project could end up being distributed by Apple TV + under the collaboration agreement signed with the Portman company from from the ‘Lady in the Lake’ production.

Apple is also by the way responsible for the remarkable television adaptation of ‘Lisey’s story’, the last work of a Julianne Moore who, remember, already worked with Todd Haynes in ‘Far from Heaven’ or ‘Wonderstruck. The Museum of Wonders’.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Haynes will also present his latest work at the next Cannes Film Festival, a documentary feature film ‘The Velvet Underground’, and the filming of ‘Fever’, biopic of jazz singer Peggy Lee that will star Michelle Williams.