The host and model Natalia Téllez shared a photograph that her fans fell in love with on her official account of Instagram because she is wearing a dress with transparencies.

Known for currently participating in the morning program Hoy, Natalia had her beginnings in Telehit however over the years he managed to enter Televisa and today she is one of the show’s favorite hosts.

Natalia Tellez is one of the actresses and Mexican conductors most successful in our country that is characterized by its great originality and charisma.

Natalia has a gift for sharing really beautiful photos on her account Instagram for she continually appears wearing very beautiful outfits and works of art that even she herself has made.

The beautiful driver shared in one of her latest publications two photographs where she wears a lake dress and a hat. The funny thing is that the dress is transparent and you can see some parts of his body.

“Sit down lady … graphic description by @carlospinedamx” he shared in his description.

The dress is long, and despite the fact that the fabric is very transparent Natalia and her photographer They took good care of the details because it looks quite fine and delicate as in most of their photos.

“You are a very pretty, nice, happy and intelligent girl. I love to see you in divine net. Greetings from Puebla”, “Flaquita hermosa”, some of the comments that the photos received.

Tellez has a charisma and wit that anyone who knows her immediately wants to start a conversation more than five minutes with it, it has an extremely interesting ease of speech and topic of conversation.

Natalia is 34 years old, the December 16, 1985, had her own program on Telehit, and also participated as a host in the Netas Divinas program, has participated in several soap operas, television series, music videos.

