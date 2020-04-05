The model and actress Natalia Subtil, who would be known as the couple of Sergio Mayer Mori, caused the emotion of all his fans in Instagram by being very sensual once again.

The Brazilian published a photograph that shows her wearing a white bodysuit, which shows off her statuesque figure; she accompanied the image with the message “Cute, but psycho 🪐”.

Natalia has been in controversy recently, after she revealed that she stopped receiving support for her daughter from her grandmother, the actress. Barbara Mori.

