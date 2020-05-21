Natalia Sánchez and Marc Clotet have become parents for the second time this past May 19.The couple can not be happierAnd he has published a photo of his little boy who has weighed a whopping 4.08 kg.

This is how they just announced it through their networks full of emotion: “4.08 kg of tenderness that has been expected …Welcome to the world, Neo! “. The baby was born by natural birth without an epidural, just as the renowned actress wanted.

“I don’t even know where to start … right now I ama hormone cocktail flooded with tearsand I can not even see the keyboard of the mobile … Neo arrived in the world on 05/19, a little later than expected but the way I had imagined …

It was adelivery 100% respected, natural, without epidural and paying all the attention and attention to what my instinct and my body asked me… Dim light, songs that fill my soul, my love @marc_clotet, and all the women in my life, those who have given birth and those who have not, like guardian angels whispering ‘you can’ and holding my hand. … it has been the most incredible experience I have ever had and I am still on a cloud … What a journey …How different everything is the second time!… how different the place, even being the same and how different you, even being ‘the same’ … “.

The actress wanted to see the similarities and differences with her first delivery in which little Lía was born weighing two kilograms: “With Lia we spent 7 days in the hospital, it was a risky deliveryand our only mission was to get ahead of those little more than 2kg that arrived well before the time … This time everything has been so fast, so intense .. At 24h we were discharged, with a 4kg baby, in perfect state of health, after a magical birth, without fear, at a very ‘different’ moment worldwide and I have not even come to know the room number … Life never ceases to amaze us. “

The happy mom has wantedthank all the health personnel on behalf of your family:“Now it’s time to rest, adapt to our new family and enjoy every second of this unique moment … What a win! Thank you all for joining us once again with so much love … Really, it’s incredible … Thank you @sjdhospitalbarcelona for making it sooo easy, Moira, Dr. Miró, Claudia, Maria and all the great staff … “.

And since it has not also hada few precious words for Marc Clotet, his love:“And as always and of course to you, the best travel companion on this planet .. thanks once again for everything and therefore … I love you @marc_clotet, we are already 4”.

The son of the famous the son of the famous doctor Bonaventura Clotet, who is investigating to find a treatment against COVID-19 (and they helping and contributing with #Yomecorono has always been aware of his partner and also wanted to have a few words of affection for his ‘wife’ and the new member of the family:

“Welcome, Neo! How eager we were to meet you! @Natasanchezmol, I couldn’t be more proud to form this family with you!Thank you for preparing me for this unique moment and thus being able to face the delivery in a 100% natural way, just as you wanted., for not staying with what society imposes on us as ‘normal’ and wanting to seek the maximum connection with your body, with our son and believe in nature, in your strength as a woman and in your instinct more than ever! “.

“I have no words that can describe what I have felt during those hours …Being born is a magical, animal act and you have known how to have the courage to look at fear and pain in your face and know that you could go through it. You have prepared me by asking me to trust you and to remind you that ‘you can’ if you faltered. It was not necessary, you alone have been able and you have made easy something that I still cannot believe. You have brought Neo to the world, with her 4’08kg, like a lioness … Thank you, thank you for everything, for the wonderful thing about this trip that we have already traveled together and for all that we have left to live. I love you Thank you @sjdhospitalbarcelona once again! “, He wrote most lovingly.

