“data-reactid =” 24 “> Unlike her eldest daughter Lía, who was born a few weeks ahead of schedule, the youngest of the house had” threatened to leave the womb prematurely for three months, eventually delaying several days when his famous mother did not hesitate to resort to all kinds of spicy foods and other tricks to force him to leave the nest, which would explain, in part, the more than four kilos the child weighed at birth.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” 4.08 kilos of tenderness that have been waiting … Welcome to the world, Neo! I do not even know where to start … Right now I am a cocktail of hormones flooded with tears and I can not even see the keyboard of the mobile. Neo arrived in the world on May 19, a little later than expected but in the way he had imagined, “confessed the one who was the protagonist of the series ‘Los Serrano’.

“data-reactid =” 26 “> The interpreter has also revealed that she opted for a one hundred percent” natural “delivery, without the use of the epidural and, ultimately, in an external and internal context of peace that made her feel protected and comforted throughout the entire process. “It has been a respected, natural, epidural-free delivery and putting all the listening and attention to what my instincts and my body asked of me.”

“Dim light, songs that fill my soul, my love [Marc Clotet] and all the women in my life, those who have given birth and those who have not, like guardian angels whispering ‘You can’ and holding my hand. It has been the most incredible experience I have ever had and I am still in a cloud, “has summed up his last visit to the hospital.