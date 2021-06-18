Natalia Reyes starring in the science fiction film ‘Tomorrow Before After’

Thanks to Deadline we have learned that the young actress Natalia Reyes (‘Terminator: Dark Fate’) has signed on to star in a new post-apocalyptic science fiction thriller titled ‘Tomorrow Before After’. The film will begin production this month in Colombia, the actress’s country of origin.

With a script written by Alfonso Quijada (‘El Suspiro del Silencio’), the story centers on an unnamed woman (played by Reyes) who struggles to survive alone in a post-apocalyptic world, searching for others, with only a stray dog ​​to his side.

In her search, she collides with a world that is collapsed and completely destroyed, and it seems, for a long time, that she is the only survivor in the world, until one day she discovers that she is pregnant … without understanding how this could be possible. , he begins to question his own existence.

Chad Barager and Ian Ihnatowycz (‘Bitter Harves’) will produce the film through Apollo Pictures and First Generation Capital, along with Diego Ramrez for Colombian production company 64-A Films.