The Civil Association of Argentine Musical Managers (ACCMA), who represents renowned artists as well as many workers from different areas of the music industry, brought together figures such as Gustavo Santaolalla, Andrés Ciro, Hernán Cattáneo, Oriana Sabatini, Natalia Oreiro, Patricia Sosa, Ricardo Mollo, Lali Espósito and The Renga.

The video, published on the association’s social networks, aims to demonstrate your support for the “stay home” campaign and to the mandatory quarantine, but also express that no measures have been taken to mitigate the losses that the industry is experiencing, one of the most affected by social isolation.

“Music stops today because of the coronavirus, but it doesn’t stop forever. Because we are all music ”, reads the beginning of the text that was published on Instagram along with the video. “Today everyone agrees to say ‘stay home’ because the songs are still there to accompany “.

In this sense, the artists expressed: “Our songs are there to allow us to continue dreaming. To accompany you, to be together even in this way, until all this happens. Surely we are unable to work for a long time. The recitals were one of the first suspended activities and they are more than likely to be the last to reactivate”

According to his words, more than 500 thousand people live on the industry. And they listed the different tasks they perform: musicians, assistants, illuminators, DJs, VJs, producers, managers, technicians, carriers, assemblers, designers, riggers, loads, machinists, ticket collectors, ushers, set designers, control and security personnel, employees and business owners of structures, sound, lights and video, transport, energy, catering, logistics, human resources, ticket holders, stadiums, theaters and more.

That is why the situation they are going through is so delicate. “This virus that afflicts us will leave our industry on the verge of collapse they assured. Many of us live, like thousands of Argentines, on what we produce each week. The Government is launching support measures, but due to the peculiarities of our industry, they do not include the vast majority of live music workers. Today we know that the priority is health, there will be time to make our delicate situation visible. When everything improves we will return to share those magical, wonderful and indescribable moments of a live show. We all want to be there but for now we are staying at home ”.

The publication details this situation a little more in depth: “ACMMA calls for urgent joint work with all the entities that make up the national music industry, and calls on the authorities to consider and implement the necessary policies to prevent the future collapse of this industry that accompanies everyone without distinction of genres, ideologies or races because # TodosSomosMúsica ”.

In different corners of the world, artists have come together so that music accompanies everyone in this delicate moment. The example that had the most impact was that of Spain: David Bisbal, Melendi, Vanesa Martin, Rosana and Manuel Carrasco, among others, they recorded a version of “I will resist”, the emblematic theme that the Dynamic Duo included in their album En Forma, in 1988, and became a new anthem of the Iberian country.

At the initiative of the Cadena 100 radio station, 50 of the most important artists in Spain decided to join together to record the song, each from their home. And, in collaboration with their record companies, such as Universal Music, Sony, Warner and Altafonte, they made a video that was uploaded to YouTube and whose collection was for the total benefit of Caritas.