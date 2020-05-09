In recent years, Natalia Lafourcade has been in charge of bringing the different rhythms and sounds of our country to all parts of the world, showing the folklore and the cultural wealth that is in it. That is why continuing with this canine, He returns with an album that is extremely special, because it is a true love letter for Mexico.

The concept of this new album arose from the efforts that the singer did in order to raise funds for the reconstruction of the Documentation Center of Son Jarocho, who was seriously affected by the earthquakes of 2017. One of the concerts he gave was at the National Auditorium of Mexico, where he invited several friends and musicians to share the stage.

From all those rehearsal sessions and remembering those precious sound passages, Natalia Lafourcade came up with the idea of ​​creating a record, an album where through those songs I could take the listener on a true musical journey through the different corners of Mexico, but at the same time the listeners could feel the vibe of the place, of the people, its flavors and emotions.

The result is ‘A song for Mexico”, where Natalia brings us a collection of quite interesting songs, because in it includes reversals of some songs in his discography that we love as “Until the Root”, “It is never enough” and “What we build”, with some others known from the Mexican repertoire such as “Ya No Vivo por Vivir” or “Mexicana Hermosa” along with two totally new songs.

A few months ago he introduced us “A life”, a song full of feeling and intensity where for the first time in his career, Natalia flirts with the melancholic sound of ranchera music. With the launch of Un canto por México, also released the second unreleased song, “Mi Religión”, a real party and whose video recorded in the streets of San Miguel Allende and Guanajuato It will make us want to go when the quarantine is over.

Watch on YouTube

In addition to the singer’s beautiful voice, she has a huge variety of guest artists, who give a different touch to each of those songs like Jorge Drexler, Emmanuel del Real, Panteón Rococó, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Carlos Rivera, Leonel García and of course, the great infallibles in their latest productions, The Cojolites.

With A song for Mexico, Natalia Lafourcade shows us that despite the different rhythms and genres that exist in our country, you can put together a record where they fit perfectly, from the mariachi, the son jarocho combined with the party and melancholy that characterizes us so much. Without a doubt this is one of those albums that you cannot miss if you want to know the musical roots of Mexico.

Here we leave the song in which he collaborates Jorge Drexler, in this beautiful album by Natalia Lafourcade:

Watch on YouTube

