Natalia Lafourcade presents a new version of the song Alfonsina y el mar – Noticias, Deportes, Gossip, Columnas

A few days after the end of the month dedicated to women, Natalia Lafourcade recalls the story of the poet Alfonsina Storni, with her version of the song Alfonsina y el mar (originally performed by Mercedes Sosa in 1969), and through her, recognize life and femininity, and the pain that women carry in their womb and soul, as she herself describes in a statement.

“Since I was little I listened to this song on the piano, my father interpreted it, my mother also. I always tried to sing it, but it was difficult ”, he declares in that document. “I limited myself to simply listening to it and enjoying the effects it always produced on my being. Every pore in me opened its doors when I listened to her and my body stood on end as Mercedes Sosa flew into her voice. One of my favorite songs of all time ”.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

The singer-songwriter, who recently received a Grammy Award for her album Un canto por México, recorded the video for said single on a beach, since being a dance lover, she considers that if she did not dance to the sea, she would lose her sanity.

“As a deep need an engine was turned on, a dialogue between the waves and my legs, between the sea and my body. Between Veracruz and my senses. A dance to celebrate the woman that I am and the freedom that I try to cultivate at every step, in every experience. A dance to love and also to pain that so many go through and thus, between threads, it also goes through me there to the center of my being, like bitter needles ”.

Through this ritual, he took the opportunity to ask for all those who are in pain, and for the missing souls, in order to see a world that looks at women with love and respect.

It should be remembered that this song has also been previously performed by singers such as Tania Libertad and Mijares, who gave it their ballad style.