With ‘A song for Mexico’, Natalia Lafourcade will support social causes. Twitter photo @lafourcade

The Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade released the album Un canto por México, with which, beyond singing to the roots, flavors, colors and smells that she loves from her country, she seeks to support a specific cause.

“We are releasing the album Un canto por México that started not as an album, but as a structure that can support altruistic situations. The first project we are supporting is the reconstruction of the Documentation Center of Son Jarocho, a community space that supports music jarocha “, the interpreter told Notimex. This center is located in Jáltipan, Veracruz and was severely affected by the earthquakes of 2017.

“It is a wonderful album full of music that has our traditional themes, boleros, cumbia, norteño, ranchero and the influence of son jarocho and it has been a wonderful process, I feel very proud to have this project in hand,” she assured.

The material was born in a concert that was held in the National Auditorium in November 2019, with special guests, to raise funds and there they realized that they could not stay only in this presentation.

“I had many guests in this project such as the youth mariachi band from Tecalitlán, in the musical production part there is Kiko Campos, a great music producer and human being who was very familiar with regional Mexican music. There is Carlos Rivera, Leonel García, Jorge Drexler, Emmanuel del Real, Panteón Rococó, among others. There are two volumes, the disc we released is volume 1, but there is a second disc that we are going to release soon “he said.

The singer-songwriter was moved to describe this album, which according to her words, is a tribute to Mexico, the land that she carries in her heart: “That album sounds and reminds me of the taste of mole, tamales, and corn, which feels like a field , to land, mountain, forest, jungle, beach, feel our markets, our subway, the streets, the cities. “

“When making the album art we used elements such as corn, guaje leaves, chili peppers and textures such as cactus, garlic, mud and dried flowers, we wanted him to feel very Mexican, as I feel the music, “he explained.

Finally, he announced that today he will have an approach with his fans: “Tonight I will be doing a Facebook Live, I will share my music with all the people, I will celebrate the release of this album. It will be at 20:00 hours and I’ll be with my guitar, “he concluded.

