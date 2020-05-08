This Friday May 8 the fans of Natalia Lafourcade will enjoy his new album “Un canto por México”, a project that is the result of that concert on November 4 at the National Auditorium that he offered as part of a tour to raise funds for the Documentation Center of Son Jarocho.

Pepe Aguilar, Aida Cuevas and Mon Laferte were some of the singers who accompanied her at said concert, where Natalia gathered the Mexican folklore of some of her songs with the touch of each of those who accompanied her.

I think that my approach to music has become something much more universal than something enclosed in a genre, I really really like playing with different possibilities, I love collaboration and through that I have managed to grow as a human being, as a woman, as a artist, as a performer, as a composer, “said Natalia when she presented the project.

The one born in the capital had not produced a new album since 2018 when she created “Musas, Vol. 2”, so the publication of the cover of “A song for Mexico”, a few days ago on his social networks, he drove his fans crazy.

This will be an album that takes a tour of Mexican sounds, from the great party with son and mariachi in “El Balajú / Serenata Huasteca”, to classics of the Mexican songbook such as “Ya No Vivo por Vivir” with Leonel García or “Hasta la Root ”with Los Cojolites and Los Auténticos Decadentes.

Further, two new Natalia themes they see the light in this album: Una vida “, with the accompaniment of the Mexican mariachi and“My religion”, Which will be the first single from the album, recorded in San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato and which has already been released.

Through this album, Natalia Lafourcade and Sony Music México will perform a donation for the reconstruction of the Documentation Center of Son Jarocho, the only place in the world dedicated to documenting the past and present of son jarocho.

