After showing that she is Mexican “to the root”, the singer Natalia Lafourcade came ready to excel with «A song for Mexico, Vol.1»So it was not enough for him to include some of the most iconic themes of the popular songbook of his country, but he even wanted to put bouquets of chilies and radishes on his head in the promotional photos to impregnate them with “their aroma and flavor”.

This is how he told it in a virtual interview with the Efe agency, from his house in the Mexican countryside, where he can go for a walk without wearing a mask: «we are so isolated that only trees are visible around us. Not a human, “he said.

That isolation has been only physical, since the 36-year-old artist has been talking “up to the elbows” of the production of this album, which was born of generosity, and which has been available on all digital platforms since May 8 .

Lafourcade had not produced a new album since 2018 when he created “Musas, Vol. 2”, so the publication of the cover of “Un canto por México”, a few days ago on his social networks, drove his fans crazy.

All for the Son Jorocho

The project began with a concert at the National Auditorium of Mexico City, in November 2019, to raise funds for the Documentation Center of Son Jarocho, the typical music of Veracruz, whose headquarters was greatly affected by the earthquakes of 2017.

At the call of Lafourcade, one of the most respected artists in the country, figures as diverse as Carlos Rivera, Leonel García, Jorge Drexler, Pepe Aguilar, Mon Laferte, The Authentic Decadents and the youth mariachi band from Tecalitlán, among others.

So many that a single album has done little to it. We already have volume two. Now we have to wait how we are going with this coronavirus to decide when we remove it, “he revealed.

In the newly revealed Vol. 1 songs like “Beautiful Mexican” with Rivera, “To the root” with Los Cojolites and Los Auténticos Decadentes, “I no longer live to live” with García and “Why suffer?” with Drexler.

Mexican emotion

Maybe because it was recorded live, or because the artists did not think that their participations would end on a disc, but «A song for Mexico, Vol.1» is one of the most emotional of the artist, within eight successful and applauded productions.

“I wanted him to touch a lot of fibers. Until it smelled and tasted like Mexico, “said Lafourcade.

With this in mind, when he did the photo shoot for the production asked to put bouquets of radishes, chilies, nopales and even chamomile on his head. He also wanted them to be present the textures of the corn, the mud and the guaje pods.

“I got that crazy idea and I love how it turned out,” he confessed mischievously

Everything on the album reminds him and even tastes of his rural Mexico, the “countryside, the mole, the corn tamales,” but also the cities with street vendors, cars, and the subway.

That is why he wanted to include among the themes the musical genres that Mexicans live, such as boleros, cumbia, norteño, ranchero and the influence of son jarocho.

Maternal influence

“A song for Mexico, Vol.1” also brings the premiere of “My religion”, a love song that Lafourcade composed for the great passion of his life: music.

«I wrote it at a very special moment and I wanted to capture what the music made me feel that first time I presented myself on stage, dying of fear until I started singing. Then everything changed, “recalled the artist.

At that time, at the age of 10, he knew he wanted to dedicate his life to music by reciting phrases like: «In your first hug I remember that my body lived. And my voice trembling. Because everything in this universe was right, “he sang.

But the artist recognizes that perhaps that intention would have changed had it not been for the support of her family. In particular, he remembered how his mother made him sing harmonies with her while taking her to school.

During confinement, he is also taking piano lessons with her. “She is my teacher,” he said.

.