Natalia Lafourcade: A song for Mexico

Natalia Lafourcade is already recognized as one of the most talented singers in Mexico, and is also well known for her patriotism when it comes to interpreting her songs, either in her voice or in her melodies, but it turns out that all those elements are aligned. when it comes to his new album, we refer to “A song for Mexico” We tell you all the details of his new album here in Music News.

Natalia Lafourcade released her new album entitled, “Un canto por México” this album includes 10 wonderful songs.

Natalia Lafourcade cited a reflection in her album on the YouTube platform, “A song for Mexico is a charitable musical project that Natalia Lafourcade uses for different causes, this time it is in favor of the reconstruction of the Son Jarocho Documentation Center, which in 2017 was seriously affected. ” “For me this album is like a tree of life, it is an album made in community, a huge community of incredibly talented people. An album that highlights our Mexicanness. An album made for a good cause for a good cause. “

And today we are going to present you a song of the 10 that make up this album. It’s called, “Why suffer” and then yes no? Life is too short to go crying. Today’s video clip of this song has almost half a million views!

Check out the song here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE7HYDyVwMw&list=PLwtj1qP8srY2HeWUMAz8iVQUcYFfF8Bct