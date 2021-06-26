Natalia de Molina: “I work from my pussy”

Only eight years have passed since Natalia de Molina’s first films were released. With one of them, ‘Living is easy with your eyes closed’, she won the Goya revelation in 2014. Two years later she won another big head, this one as Best Leading Actress competing with Penelope Cruz, Juliette Binoche and Inma Cuesta. She became the youngest actress to win her second Academy Award, something she didn’t fully enjoy.: “I went into shock and I came out of shock recently, in the pandemic. I didn’t know how to manage it.”

We talked about it in our Slutty Session podcast, where we received her to review her impressive career. At 31 years old, she is one of the actresses who works the most in the industry, and now she premieres in theaters ‘Operation Camarón’, a Telecinco comedy that should help the public to return to theaters.

One of the keys to his success is the naturalness of his interpretations, something that he confesses that haunts him. “When I build characters, what I always try is for people not to think that they are seeing an actress playing … but to see the character, and that what they say rings true, and to always find a place … I speak from the pussy. I work from the pussy, because the intestines, the entrails and such are used a lot … and no, it is from the pussy. I feel that way, and I try to find a place there that is real, “he explains.

One of the worst shootings of his life

The magic of cinema is what it has: a very tough drama for the viewer could have been a very pleasant experience for the team, and shooting a hilarious comedy was maybe hell. Something like this happened to Natalia de Molina at the beginning of her career with ‘Techo y comida’ and ‘How to survive a farewell’. “That shoot was very hard, for me one of the shootings that I have suffered the most. Luckily I had my sister [Celia de Molina] to the side, because if I get to be alone I don’t know, I thought that maybe I didn’t want to dedicate myself to this after that shooting. Everything that seemed comedy and such, the shoot was an in … come on, ugh. I suffered, I did not enjoy anything. There was a lot of tension, things were not managed well, I don’t know … “.

Right after that bad experience with the film directed by Manuela Burló Moreno, a film that earned him his second Goya for a delivered performance was reconciled with work. The experience was also much lighter: “In ‘Techo y comida’ we laughed … We had a good time on that shoot, the jokes, the laughs, the team every time we finished shooting we left out there and we’d all end up doubled over. We had a great time. “