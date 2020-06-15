Maluma and the model Natalia Barulich formed one of the most beautiful couples of the show business. However, not everything was rosy. The same model broke the silence on the “toxic” relationship that lived alongside the Colombian.

In October last year the relationship ended suddenly and the first thing that began to be said is that Barulich had cheated on the Colombian with the Brazilian soccer player Neymar, but at that moment both denied that it was a third party in disagreement.

Now seven months after the Cuban-Croatian gave an interview and commented that When the relationship ended, she felt sad and alone.

« There were days when I felt stronger than others, then I felt sad, missing the relationship in some way, but the relationship for me was very toxic, I would know that I didn’t really miss the relationship, I missed the idea that I had created in my mind, which did not really exist ”, explained the model to the driver Danny Morel.

The DJ also stated that their relationship focused on her ex-boyfriend and that made many things go wrong: « It was a one-sided relationship, which means that I was giving 100 percent and I was receiving 20, I would say that some days I got more and that’s what made me stay. It was warm, it was cold, I felt I was living for my partner… ”.

Finally, the mannequin confessed that, although she does not regret the love that she gave to the Colombian, she is aware that she abandoned her personal life because she was present in that of her ex-partner. For this reason, he decided to open his eyes and completely move away from this union.

In fact, both celebrities get along very well and their failed love relationship gave way to a beautiful friendship.