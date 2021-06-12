Natalia Barulich leaves her followers speechless by posing with nothing (Photos)

The model and singer Natalia Barulich, who a year ago was involved in the controversy when she ended her relationship with Maluma and then be related to the Brazilian star Neymar, He pampered his millions of followers with his recent post.

Although she has been somewhat removed from the spotlight, the 29-year-old dancer has been very active on her social networks, especially on Instagram, where she usually shares her photo sessions or uploads stories about her new projects and takes time off .

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Gianluca Lapadula, how much the reinforcement sought by the University is worth

On this occasion, Barulich uploaded a quite daring photo session in which he posed with a long white jacket; however, what stood out was that there was nothing under the garment.

Also read: Liga MX and MLS All-Star Game; Date and details of the match

The photos went viral and they have managed to obtain just over 50 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from their more than 3 million followers, who always leave positive comments on their publications.