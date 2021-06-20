Natalia and Vanessa Bryant Turn Heads at the F9 Premiere

Earlier this month, Vanessa celebrated her 18-year-old daughter’s major milestone: high school graduation. The proud mom gushed at the time, “Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant !!!”

For graduation, Natalia honored her late father — who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, along with several others, in January 2020 — by using one of his famous quotes on her graduation cap.

“‘Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is an opportunity for me to rise.’ – Dad, “the message read.

In just a few months, Natalia will attend college at USC. It was an accomplishment her mother raved about in March, sharing, “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU !! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. “

“You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded,” she continued. “I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!”