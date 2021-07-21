Nàstic: schedule and where to watch the 2021/2022 preseason game on TV

The Barça kicks off a new season and does so against a regular rival, the Nastic of Tarragona, which due to its proximity, good relationship and inferior category, is the ideal rival for the Catalans players to start adding minutes in their legs. The blaugrana, in the second season of Ronald Koeman On the bench, they face this game still with many duties to do in terms of squad making, so many of the players who participate may not be part of the final squad.

Joan Laporta’s board is working so that Leo Messi can go back to the template, as well as Eric García, Kun Agüero and Memphis Depay players with whom there are closed agreements to be part of the project this season can register. However, for this, the “exit operation” is essential, where players such as Griezmann, Pjanic, Coutinho or Umtiti, due to their high chips, they have no place.

Looking ahead to this game, it is very likely that homegrown players like Riqui Puig have prominence, where in addition Pedri It is safe discharge, since it disputes the Tokyo Olympics with the Spanish team. This first duel against him Nastic of Tarragona It will be one of the clashes that the culé entity has in the Catalan zone, since in its calendar it has defined the duel of the 24th against him Girona, one of the most powerful equipment in the Smartbank League.

The two duels, today’s against him Nastic like the 24 against him Girona, will play them Barcelona in the Johan Cruyff stadium, headquarters where both the culé subsidiary and where the Barcelona female they play their matches at home. A positive news is that, after the previous season was marked by the absence of the public, the fans are finally returning to the stands. Thus, the fans culés will be able to go to the stands to witness the first friendly matches of the first team of the Barça, which will take place a couple of days apart.

The Nastic of Tarragona, for its part, is currently located in Group II of the RFEF First Division, third category of Spanish football. With the new restructuring of the lower categories of Spanish football, the Tarragona team did not achieve the complicated promotion to the Smartbank League, as has happened to Barça B, with which he shared group and category. Now, his goal will be to achieve promotion and for this nothing better than to start his career in this 2021/2022 campaign than against him FC Barcelona.

When is Barça – Nàstic de Tarragona played?

The game is played today, wednesday, july 21, at 19.00 hours

Where to see Barça – Nàstic de Tarragona?

The encounter can be seen by Barça TV and Barça TV +, official channel of the Blaugrana club. You can follow all the information about the match by Mundo Deportivo website.