Nashville SC host Cincinnati on matchday one

04/17/2021 at 02:30 CEST

The Nashville and the Cincinnati They will begin their career in Major League Soccer in search of new goals, playing this Sunday at 2:30 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville SC ranked 6th in the regular phase of the last edition of Major League Soccer with 32 points and figures of 24 goals for and 22 against. Start this new campaign with Gary smith as a coach, he is in command of a squad made up of 29 players.

Regarding the rival, the Cincinnati he was in fourteenth position in the regular phase of the last edition of Major League Soccer with 16 points and a balance of nine goals in his favor and 32 against. This new season begins with a team consisting of 27 players, who will be led by Jaap stam.