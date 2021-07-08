Nashville SC host Atlanta United

07/08/2021 at 02:30 CEST

The Nashville will play his seventeenth match in Major League Soccer against the Atlanta, which will take place next Friday at 2:30 in the Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville SC faces with reinforced spirits the match of the seventeenth day to channel a winning streak after achieving victory in his stadium in the Nissan Stadium 1-0 against Philadelphia Union, with a goal from Sapong. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in four of the 11 matches played to date and accumulate a figure of 11 goals conceded compared to 14 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Atlanta United lost by a score of 3-0 in the previous match against the Chicago Fire, so he will seek a triumph over the Nashville SC to set the course in the tournament. Before this match, the Atlanta United he had won two of the 11 games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a score of 11 for and 13 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Nashville SC He has achieved a balance of four wins and four draws in eight games played at home, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At the exits, the Atlanta United He has a record of three defeats and three draws in six games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Nashville SC, the numbers show a win and a loss in favor of the home team. The last meeting between the Nashville and the Atlanta in the competition it was played in May 2021 and ended in a draw (2-2).

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that both teams are separated by six points in favor of Nashville SC. The team of Gary smith he ranks fourth with 18 points on his scoreboard. As for the rival, the Atlanta United, is in tenth position with 12 points.