Nashville SC complicates the lead for the New England Revolution (2-0)

05/08/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

The Nashville added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him New england revolution this saturday in the Nissan Stadium. The Nashville SC He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game played against him Inter Miami and at the moment he had a streak of three consecutive draws. With respect to the Foxborough team, the New england revolution won the Atlanta United by 2-1 and previously he did it too, against the DC United by 1-0. With this result, the Tennesian team is fifth at the end of the match, while the New england revolution continues as leader of Major League Soccer.

The first part of the duel started in an excellent way for the Tennesian team, who took advantage of the play to inaugurate the score with a goal of Sapong in the 25th minute, ending the first half with the score 1-0.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Nashville SC, who put more land in between with a goal from Muyl at 75 minutes, thus ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Nashville from Gary smith relieved Cadiz, Washington, Anibaba Y Matt lagrassa for Badji, Sapong, Lovitz Y Mccarty, while the technician of the New england revolution, Bruce Arena, ordered the entry of Bunbury, Kaptoum, Bye, Mcnamara Y Edward kizza to supply Maciel, Dejuan Jones, Traustason, Polster Y Bou.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two of them to the Nashville (Lovitz Y Godoy) and one to New england revolution (Dejuan Jones).

With this victory, the Nashville manages to ascend to six points and remains in access to a qualifying place for the title, while the New england revolution remains with seven points.

Data sheetNashville SC:Willis, Romney, Zimmerman, Lovitz (Anibaba, min.82), Johnston, Godoy, Mccarty (Matt Lagrassa, min.83), Leal, Sapong (Washington, min.72), Muyl and Badji (Cádiz, min.64)New England Revolution:Turner, Henry Kessler, Farrell, Dejuan Jones (Kaptoum, min.64), Buchanan, Maciel (Bunbury, min.64), Polster (Mcnamara, min.76), Traustason (Bye, min.65), Carles Gil, Buksa and Bou (Edward Kizza, min.76)Stadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Sapong (1-0, min. 25) and Muyl (2-0, min. 75)