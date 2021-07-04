Nashville SC beat Philadelphia Union 1-0

07/04/2021 at 04:06 CEST

The Philadelphia Union failed to prevail over Nashville, which won 1-0 during the match held this Sunday at the Nissan Stadium. The Nashville SC wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Montreal Impact. On the part of the Pensilvan team, the Philadelphia Union reaped a three-way tie against the Chicago Fire, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this defeat, the pensilvano team was placed in third position after the end of the duel, while the Nashville SC is fourth.

The game started in a favorable way for the Tennesian team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Sapong shortly after the start of the match, specifically in minute 2. With this 1-0 ended the first half of the game.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended 1-0.

The technician of the Nashville, Gary smith, gave entry to the field to Godoy, Muyl, Cadiz, Haakenson Y Danladi replacing Tah Anunga, Johnston, Sapong, Loyal Y Mukhtar, while on the part of the Philadelphia Union, Jim Curtin replaced Saints, Jose Martinez Y Sullivan for Burke, Gazdag Y Leon flach.

The referee showed a yellow card to Philadelphia Union (Jose Martinez), Meanwhile he Nashville SC did not see any.

With 18 points, the Nashville SC from Gary smith was ranked fourth in the general table at the end of the game, occupying a place of access to a playoff spot for the championship, while the team led by Jim Curtin it was placed in third place with 19 points, also in qualification place for a qualifying place for the title.

Data sheetNashville SC:Willis, Romney, Maher, Lovitz, Zimmerman, Tah Anunga (Godoy, min.46), Mccarty, Mukhtar (Danladi, min.90), Leal (Haakenson, min.87), Johnston (Muyl, min.46) and Sapong (Cádiz, min.83)Philadelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Leon Flach (Sullivan, min.82), Gazdag (José Martinez, min.56), Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Przyby & lstrok; ko and Burke (Santos, min.56)Stadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Sapong (1-0, min. 2)