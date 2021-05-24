Nashville SC beat Austin FC 1-0

05/24/2021 at 05:31 CEST

The Nashville added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Austin this monday in the Nissan Stadium. The Nashville SC He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game played against the Real salt lake. On the part of the Los Verdes team, the Austin FC lost by a result of 2-0 in the previous duel against the LA Galaxy. With this result, the Tennesian set is fourth, while the Austin it is twelfth after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Tennesian team, which took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Loyal in minute 36. With this 1-0 ended the first half of the game.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 1-0 score.

The technician Los Verdes gave entrance to Cascante, Gallagher, Stroud, Fagundez Y Manneh replacing Romagna, Hoesen, Networking, Dominguez Y Pereira, while on the part of the Nashville it was replaced Badji, Mukhtar, Haakenson Y Washington for Sapong, Cadiz, Muyl Y Loyal.

The referee showed a yellow card to Austin (Pereira), Meanwhile he Nashville SC did not see any.

With this result, the Nashville rises to 10 points and remains in place of access to a playoff place for the title and the Austin continues with six points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Austin FC As the Nashville SC will play a new game against him Seattle Sounders and the Atlanta United respectively.

Data sheetNashville SC:Willis, Romney, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Johnston, Godoy, Mccarty, Leal (Washington, min.79), Muyl (Haakenson, min.79), Sapong (Badji, min.56) and Cádiz (Mukhtar, min.67)Austin FC:Stuver, Besler, Romaña (Cascante, min.34), Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Pereira (Manneh, min.81), Ring, Pochettino, Domínguez (Fagundez, min.81), Hoesen (Gallagher, min.62) and Redes (Stroud, min.62)Stadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Leal (1-0, min. 36)