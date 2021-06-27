Nashville SC and Montreal Impact split points after drawing 1-1

06/27/2021 at 4:36 AM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Nissan Stadium and who faced the Nashville and to Montreal Impact it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Nashville SC He approached the game wanting to overcome his score in the standings after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against the New York Red Bulls. Regarding the Montreal team, the Montreal Impact had to settle for a zero draw against him DC United. After the scoreboard, the Tennesian team was placed in fourth position, while the Montreal Impact, for his part, is seventh at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the halfway point of the match came the goal for the Montreal team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Struna in the 64th minute. Nashville SC thanks to a goal from Danladi moments before the final whistle, at 90, thus ending the match with a score of 1-1.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all available changes. In the Nashville they entered Tah Anunga, Loyal, Danladi, Zimmerman Y Rivers replacing Mccarty, Haakenson, Muyl, Johnston Y Sapong, Meanwhile he Montreal Impact gave entrance to Quioto, Maciel, towers, Choiniere Y Bayiha for Toye, Love sejdic, Kamal miller, Ibrahim Y Kizza.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one for Lovitz, of Nashville SC and three for Camacho, Toye Y Kamal miller, from the Montreal team.

With this tie, the Nashville SC he ranked fourth in the table with 15 points, rather than qualifying for a championship playoff spot. For his part, Montreal Impact with this point he remained in seventh position with 13 points, occupying a place of access to a playoff spot for the title at the end of the game.

Data sheetNashville SC:Willis, Romney, Maher, Lovitz, Johnston (Zimmerman, min.77), Godoy, Mccarty (Tah Anunga, min.68), Haakenson (Leal, min.68), Muyl (Danladi, min.68), Mukhtar and Sapong (Ríos, min.77)Montreal Impact:Pantemis, Camacho, Kamal Miller (Torres, min.80), Struna, Amar Sejdic (Maciel, min.76), Piette, Mihailovic, Kizza (Bayiha, min.80), Brault-Guillard, Ibrahim (Choiniere, min.80 ) and Toye (Quioto, min.68)Stadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Struna (0-1, min. 64) and Danladi (1-1, min. 90)