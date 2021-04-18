Nashville SC and Cincinnati tie 2-2 and split the points

04/18/2021 at 4:44 AM CEST

The Nashville and the Cincinnati tied at two in their first Major League Soccer match, held this Sunday in the Nissan Stadium. With this result obtained at the end of the game, the teams are tied at one point in fifth and fourth position respectively.

The first part of the duel began in a favorable way for the whole of Cincinnati, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Acosta in minute 8. Subsequently, the visitors scored again thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Brenner in the 12th minute that left a 0-2 for him Cincinnati. But later the Nashville SC in minute 20 he approached the scoreboard with a goal from Cadiz, finishing the first part with a 1-2 in the light.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Tennesian team, which achieved the equalizer with a goal of Loyal at 64 minutes, thus ending the match with the result of 2-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Nashville from Gary smith relieved Bwana Y Sapong for Muyl Y Cadiz, while the technician of the Cincinnati, Jaap stam, ordered the entry of Stanko, Locadia, cross Y Medunjanin to supply Kubo, Harris, Barreal Y Mokotjo.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Muyl Y Johnston, of Nashville and two to Mokotjo Y Stanko of Cincinnati.

With this result, both teams are left with a point in Major League Soccer.

On the second day the Nashville SC will play against him Montreal Impact and the Cincinnati will play his match against him New York City.

Data sheetNashville SC:Willis, Romney, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Johnston, Godoy, Mccarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Muyl (Bwana, min.60) and Cádiz (Sapong, min.60)Cincinnati:Tyto & nacute ;, Pettersson, Hagglund, Matarrita, Gyau, Kubo (Stanko, min.61), Mokotjo (Medunjanin, min.93), Acosta, Harris (Locadia, min.61), Barreal (Cruz, min.82) and BrennerStadium:Nissan StadiumGoals:Acosta (0-1, min. 8), Brenner (0-2, min. 12), Cádiz (1-2, min. 20) and Leal (2-2, min. 64)