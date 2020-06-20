Source: Twitter @ nashla223

Nashla Aguilar She is one of the most followed Mexican television hosts on social networks thanks to her unmatched beauty and her work in front of the cameras. The presenter of Multimedia He made it clear that one of his passions is soccer and he demonstrated it with a photograph.

In your account Instagram The actress also uploaded some images where she appears wearing the national team shirt. « Photos I took for according to my Mexican National Team ”, wrote. His publication had more than 19 thousand likes and got around 150 comments.

At the beginning of 2020 the host joined the cast of the program ‘Vivalavid‘Of the chain Multimedia and since then he has gained a large following. On the other hand, he has also been seen acting in some spaces of Televisa.

The actress is also known for having been in the soap opera ‘Dare to dream‘With the singer Danna Paola. It is worth mentioning that Nashla Aguilar exceeds 850 thousand followers and so far registers in Instagram more of 1,500 publications.