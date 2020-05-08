Steve Nash seems to summarize in one sentence what was one of the obvious symptoms of the greatness of Michael Jordan. The legendary Canadian base coincided in the NBA with 23 of the Bulls during the last two years of this in those of Chicago, and then in his return from the hand of the Wizards. He knows well, then, what he is talking about when on the All The Smoke podcast he describes what Michael implied at that time. “His charisma was even above his talent. He was a genius on a mental level and has been unique in something I have not seen anyone else: his ability to inspire fear of rivals. I have never seen an entire league act in such a way. so fearful and reverential because of a player, “she said.

