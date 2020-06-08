Salwa Eid Naser was already under investigation for dodging anti-doping controls when she surprisingly won the 400 meters at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

.s Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Sunday that Naser was targeted for three incidents in which he could not be located for testing before winning the World Cup gold that was played in Doha last October.

This could lead to Naser running out of the gold medal if found guilty. She would also be sidelined from next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The Nigerian-born sprinter who represents Bahrain sped up the final leg to beat reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo to prevail with a 48.14-second mark, the fastest time since 1985.

The AIU, in charge of controls and disciplinary processes in athletics, reported Sunday that Naser was the focus of an investigation at the time, and that it amassed its fourth incident in which it could not be located in January.

AIU records show that it was not until a week that Naser’s case was opened and he was provisionally suspended. The AIU did not explain the reason for the delay.

Naser defended himself last Friday through a video on Instagram, saying that it is not a cheat and that it was “normal” to miss three anti-doping controls before a World Cup and that “can happen to anyone.”

Athletes are required to provide constant information about their location to make it easier for anti-doping authorities to conduct tests when there are no competitions. A violation implies that the athlete did not fill out forms indicating to the authorities where he can be located or was not where he said he would be at the time the anti-doping test personnel would appear.

Three violations in a 12 month period can lead to a suspension if the athlete cannot justify the reasons why he was not available for the test.

The provisional suspension is the latest in a series of cases against a contingent of Bahraini brokers from African countries. Olympic obstacle course champion Ruth Jebet received a four-year suspension in March for use of erythropoietin. Olympic marathon runner Eunice Kirwa was suspended four years in 2019.