Jun 23 (.) – The Nasdaq hit a record high after Wednesday’s open, with the market turning to business activity as the Federal Reserve tried to ease fears of a sharp reduction in monetary stimulus.

* The Nasdaq Composite was up 10.1 points, or 0.07%, at 14,263.381.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.0 points, or 0.01%, to 33,948.54 units and the S&P 500 added 2.8 points, or 0.07%, to 4,249.27 units.

(Report by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)