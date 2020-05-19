May 19, 2020 | 12:58 pm

The Nasdaq Exchange technology index notified Luckin Coffee on Tuesday that it will delink its shares, a month after the Chinese company announced that former executives participated in internal fraud in 2019.

The notice notes that the decision was due to public interest concerns stemming from the manufacture of sales figures last year, as well as “Luckin’s past failure to publicly disclose information.”

Luckin has requested a hearing with a Nasdaq panel and will remain listed on the US stock exchange until a resolution is determined. Hearings are normally held 30 to 45 days after request.

The firm founded in 2017 is considered the Starbucks of China and has more than 4,500 stores in the Asian country.

Luckin debuted on the stock market in May 2019 and raised $ 651 million in its Initial Public Offering (IPO), at $ 17 a share. In January of this year, the market value of the company reached $ 12 billion.

In April, the company reported that it established a special committee to launch an internal investigation after it was revealed that former chief operating officer Jian Liu was involved in a series of irregular practices such as the alleged forgery of transactions worth $ 310 million.

Last week, Luckin fired Liu and ex-CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian after finding more evidence about the fraud.

The Nasdaq halted negotiations on Luckin’s papers early last month and requested additional information from the company on the matter to allow the resumption.

The market value of the Chinese company plummeted more than 80% in a span of four days until its last listing on April 6, when its shares closed at $ 4.39.

Nasdaq hinders debuts of Chinese companies

The notification to Luckin Coffee comes a day after . reported that Nasdaq will apply new restrictions on initial public offerings by Chinese companies, amid new tensions by the Asian country with the United States.

The new measures will not directly refer to Chinese companies, but will be implemented in an effort to counter the lack of transparency of Chinese companies, according to sources consulted by the newspaper.

Among the changes, it is worth noting that companies in some countries, including China, raise $ 25 million in their IPO or, alternatively, at least a quarter of their post-debut market value.

It is the first time that Nasdaq has placed a minimum value on the size of IPOs and, had it been applied in the past, it would have prevented the listing of several Chinese companies.

United States President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business last week that he will require Chinese companies listed in New York to follow US accounting standards.