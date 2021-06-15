Nasdaq 100 hits all-time high for the first time since April

(Bloomberg) – The Nadsaq 100 hit an all-time high on Monday, joining the market’s record advance as investors flocked to software and internet stocks.

The technology index rallied 0.9%, with large-cap companies such as Apple Inc. leading the advance. The performance, the best among the major indices, marked the seventh consecutive earnings session for the Nasdaq 100, the longest winning streak since December, and helped it overcome the previous peak reached in mid-April.

While a group of people on Wall Street attributes the resurgence to a pullback in Treasury yields, recent cash flows also indicate an improvement in appetite for technology, an industry that not long ago had the worst performance. this year on the S&P 500.

Hedge funds last week bought tech stocks at the fastest pace since the start of 2021, data from top brokers compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shows.The renewed affection followed months of selling that pushed their exposure to the market. technology below the five-year average.

Meanwhile, retail interest has increased. Apple, Micron Technology Inc. and exchange-traded funds that track the Nasdaq 100 accounted for four of the top 10 most-bought stocks among retail money in the past week, according to data from Vanda Research. Earlier this month, entries to the Invesco QQQ Trust, ticker QQQ, fell to the lowest level since April.

