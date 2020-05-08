(Bloomberg) – Thirty million job losses, reduced consumer spending and a projected unemployment rate of 16%. Tech stocks increased during the year and an ETF that tracks the largest ones reached a market value of $ 100 billion.

None of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus has deterred investors from accumulating stocks in companies that stand out for their strong balance sheets and their ability to generate profits in the world of staying at home. Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are worth more than $ 1 trillion each.

“It is a sector that is now resilient,” says Shawn Cruz, senior business strategy manager at TD Ameritrade. “In the conditions we are in right now, companies need to continue operating, only remotely. And that benefits many of these technology companies. “

The group’s latest superlatives came Thursday, a day before a jobs report expected to be among the worst on record, and as the bond market signals problems with two-year yields dropping to a record low.

In tech stocks, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, closed at a market value of over $ 100 billion for the first time since it started trading in 1999. The Nasdaq Composite Index turned positive for the year, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were still low.

Investors are choosing technology as a safe corner at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is causing so many uncertainties in world markets. The tech giants, known for their strong balance sheets and high growth, have countered the sadness and doom that plague many other industries. With millions of people around the world working from home to help contain the outbreak, companies that specialize in remote work products are becoming winners.

That preference for technology is visible in the world of ETFs. After posting its best month of entries since 2001 in March, QQQ added another $ 3.2 billion in April and $ 367 million so far in May.

“Investors can recognize that the components of the QQQ benchmark, the Nasdaq 100, are well positioned to capitalize on the current shift to work and digital learning, potential advances in biotechnology and healthcare, along with a number of transformative long-term issues on the market, ”says Ryan McCormack, strategist at Invesco QQQ.

Despite the QQQ rebound, traders are increasingly looking to bet against the fund. Short interest as a percentage of the outstanding shares in QQQ, a rough indicator of bearish bets in the fund, rose to 5.1% on Wednesday, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd, an increase of about 2.7% from the 23 of March.

Original Note: Big-Tech Milestone: Nasdaq-100 ETF Tops $ 100 Billion in Value

