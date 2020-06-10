The NASDAQ 100 at all-time high. Yesterday it pierced the 10,000 point barrier and today it has been above 10,000 since its opening, leaving a small bullish gap in it. The index of philadelphia semiconductorsAccompany the climb by supporting the progress of the NASDAQ 100.

The strength of this index is special. It has managed to leave behind all the losses and accumulates an annual increase of 15.42% from the end of 2019 in 8,733 to the historical maximum that has left us today at 10,080 points.

The pandemic and the economic crisis seem to affect it very differently from the rest of the indices.

A handful of stocks hoard stock market capitalization that together totals $ 6.314 trillion and push them up. Are the “FANGMAN”Facebook, Amazon], Netflix, Google (Alphabet), Microsoft, Apple and NVIDIA.

The only problem that we could see is if it closed today with the doji that is forming and tomorrow showed a significant bearish black candle at the close, giving rise to a night star that could augur a decrease in the index of some importance, which is already in turn, it would most likely drag the rest of the indices.

Another downside is that it is showing a greater degree of divergence and could lead to transfers.

However, all this is too much speculation beforehand and events must be allowed to take their course.

NASDAQ 100 daily chart

Ichimoku Expert Level Course

Follow the news of the markets on the Stock Market Today

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate