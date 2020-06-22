The pilot found a rope in his garage last weekend

In a race postponed to Monday, the category has shown its support for the pilot

The Nascar has shown all its support for its pilot Bubba Wallace after having suffered a threat veiled by his skin color last weekend at the Talladega circuit.

The race was postponed to Monday due to rain and before it, the entire paddock present in the American category has formed a march behind the 43rd car of Wallace, the only African-American driver of the Nascar, while symbolically pushing it towards the bottom of pit road.

In this way, and together with a #IStandWithBubba hashtag supporting Wallace drawn on the oval lawn, the Nascar expresses in acts what it has issued in a statement after finding a rope in the pilot’s garage, which on the last date ran with a special decoration on your car supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

After a noose was found in his garage stall last night, @NASCAR drivers show their support for @BubbaWallace at Talladega. #IStandWIthBubba pic.twitter.com/uFlxmP27qa – FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2020

According to sources from the US Department of Justice, the FBI itself has been in command of the immediate investigation into the rope that was found next to car number 43 this weekend. It should be remembered that after returning from the break of COVID-19, only the people strictly necessary for the competition have been able to enter the Nascar paddock.

Famous Americans – sports and not – like LeBron James or Ice Cube have shown their public support for Wallace after what happened in an episode that has become the media in the United States.

This episode comes after the controversy that was created by the prohibition of the Confederate flag of the United States, which implies with it – in many cases at least – the defense of the slavery of African-Americans.

The Talladega GEICO 500 event in Lincoln, Alabama is the 13th round of the 2020 Nascar Cup Series, on a schedule that will reach between 36 and 38 events, including the playoffs.

