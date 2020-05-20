Every time Joey Logano doesn’t cross the finish line in first place in NASCAR Cup Series races, he thinks the same thing: “I’d like to do it again.”

The 2018 NASCAR champion and the rest of the competitors will be able to do it again. They will race Toyota’s 500 kilometers this Wednesday night at Darlington Raceway, just three days after they returned to competition, interrupted for 10 weeks by the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR teams are animals of habit, with well-established routines of mechanical sessions, strategy meetings, track breakdowns and trends as to when they will be in the lead.

Although each season usually has a race on Monday due to bad weather, the pandemic forced NASCAR to add a couple of weekday competitions to the calendar in an attempt to make up for missed dates.

It will be the first NASCAR Cup Series race to be held on Wednesday in 36 years. The previous occasion was historic, on July 4, 1984, when Richard Petty achieved his 200th victory in the Firecracker 400, played at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup drivers will race at least five times in the next two weeks, including returning to Sunday’s competition in Darlington. Kevin Harvick led most of the laps en route to his 50th win. Like Sunday, it will run on Wednesday without an audience and only with essential personnel.

“I hardly saw people all day,” Logano said after leaving his car.

Logano’s partner Brad Keselowski said the night start and changing weather conditions will make the track “very difficult to tame”, a different beast, and will prevent them from repeating Sunday’s plans for the second lap race.

“I’m sure it will feel different,” he said.

NASCAR historian Donnie Allison believes that competitors will feel differently to be behind the wheel so fast again. Allison, 80, won 10 times in 241 cup events between 1966 and 1988.

“I think I ran every day of the week,” he joked on the phone.

It’s a trend that many racing fans will enjoy, said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. A race in the middle of the week or two will be fun for those who have followed these competitions for years, and perhaps will attract audiences like those who tune in to the NFL on Monday or college football on Thursdays.

“I think it’s something that can excite them,” said Tharp.

For now, NASCAR will continue without fans, families, and perhaps the full staff they were used to before the pandemic.

NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series was to resume its careers on Thursday, also at Darlington. However, the competition was postponed due to heavy rain.

Now, the resumption of activities in the Xfinity, paralyzed since March, was scheduled for Thursday at noon.