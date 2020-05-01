Steve O’Donnel released the news of the return of the competition

EFE –

Motor sport in the United States took a giant step in the return to competition in the series NASCAR receiving this Thursday the permission of the authorities of the state of South Carolina to be able to resume, from May, the season that was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this way the NASCAR joins the UFC mixed martial arts fight as the two sports modalities that return to activity in the United States in May, where all competitions have been suspended since last March.

Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of careers of NASCARSteve O’Donnel was in charge of announcing the return of the competition.

“NASCAR and their teams are eager and excited to return to the careers, and they have great respect for the responsibility that comes with returning to competition, “said O’Donnell.”NASCAR it will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, workers and members of the local community, “he added.

In addition, the new schedule of NASCAR It extends to the entire month of May and has a couple of careers on Wednesdays, which will give satisfaction to fans who have long requested events in the middle of the week.

The first race is scheduled for May 17, in Darlington, South Carolina. The stage will be the 70-year-old super oval track, the longest existing in the history of the NASCAR, the Darlington Raceway.

The Coca-Cola 600 test will follow, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway circuit, on May 24, to reach the mark of 60 consecutive years, the longest race on the calendar of NASCAR and it will take place on Memorial Day weekend

There will also be careers of the series Xfinity and Trucks lower level on both tracks. The Governor of North Carolina has said that careers Charlotte’s can be carried out as long as the health conditions in the area do not deteriorate.

The president and CEO of the Speedway Motorsports circuit, Marcus Smith, stressed that everyone has made a great effort to get the motoring industry back into activity.

“Our motorsport industry will get back to work and boost the morale of sports fans worldwide, while maintaining the health and safety of everyone who will be on the site as the highest priority,” said Smith. “Sports around the world need this, a return to the sense of normalcy.”

Smith insisted that “live sports on television, and NASCAR it is in a unique position to offer it from a competition point of view. “

NASCAR It has established guidelines for celebrating events safely following the protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on social distancing and personal protective equipment.

Only essential personnel may attend the events and cloth face masks will be required. The entire site will be used to maintain distance at the garage stalls and where carriers are parked.

NASCAR he suspended his season on March 13 with just four careers held of its 36 scheduled.

The stock car series, which relies heavily on television money and sponsor payments, has promised to complete its original schedule.

The revised schedule for now is kept on the tracks within the driving distance of the teams careers headquartered in Charlotte and in states that have begun reopening.

“Darlington is one of the most iconic and historic courts in sports and will be a tremendous backdrop when NASCAR I returned at careers“stressed track president Kerry Tharp, who noted that the circuit will now host three careers Cup in a season for the first time in its history.

Darlington is also slated to open the playoffs with the Southern 500 on September 6.

Because the track now has two additional dates, NASCAR will lose two careers of the Cup of its other circuits. The same goes for Speedway Motorsports, which has won an additional race so far and will have to lose one at another facility.

Almost all the teams started the return to their workshops careers this week with a reduced initial workforce or divided shifts.

Now what NASCAR has told the teams where he will compete this month, they can start preparing suitable cars for the two tracks.

Although the states of Texas and Florida have invited NASCAR To compete without spectators in its territory, the sanctioning body is delaying the scheduling of events on tracks that require air transport and hotel accommodation.