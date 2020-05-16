This Sunday the activity returns to the slopes. In Darlington, a medium-sized oval, just over 1.36 miles, the Nascar resumes its march after two and a half months of hiatus. It is the first major championship to do so. Behind closed doors, of course.

It starts up in a peculiar way. No free trials or classification. The grill has been put together through a ‘directed draw’ and you will see Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman on the front line. In the following test, the grid will be inverted: the top twenty of the race in last position; those in positions 20 to 40 according to their position in the first race, etc. Until you compete in the great Charlotte oval there will be no proper classification.

Sunday’s race will be followed by another one, on Tuesday on the same stage. On this occasion, Xfinity, the second category of the series, will make its debut. While on Sunday the 24th the famous Coca Cola 600 will be run in Charlotte, the longest race on the calendar. The two lower categories will run Monday and Tuesday, Xfinity on Monday and Trucks on Tuesday, while the action of the queen category will return on Wednesday: four races in just 10 days.

To make up for lost time, the Nascar will run like this during the week, recovering the tests canceled in March, April and part of May, and then resume the normal calendar and thus be able to save the Chase for the Cup. In any case, the Nascar only has published for now the appointments scheduled for June.

At the moment, with the races held before the suspension of the competitions, Kevin Harvick is the leader with a point advantage over Joey Logano. The Daytona 500, the opening race and the most prestigious in the championship, Las Vegas, Fontana and Phoenix have been contested to date.

Despite the absence of free practice, the teams believe they can afford it. These first ovals are medium, so what was learned in Las Vegas and Fontana is used for the set-up. On the other hand, in Charlotte the Daytona configuration will be adopted. And all the teams say they have enough cars and spare parts to face such a tight schedule.

