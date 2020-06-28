© NASCAR

Declaring that « the knot was real, » NASCAR released a photo of the rope found on Thursday. the garage position of the black pilot Bubba Wallace, and that led to a federal investigation. The investigation determined that the rope had been there since October.

The incident brought up the issue of racism at the popular stock car championship in the United States, and which banned the Confederate flag from being displayed in their careers and facilities two weeks ago at Wallace’s request.

All this provoked criticism from some fans, who assured that NASCAR over-performed. Irritated, NASCAR released the photo captured on the Talladega, Alabama circuit. The image of the noose knotted rope was taken by NASCAR security officials.

© Provided by Fox Sports

« As you can see in the photo, the knot in the rope is real, as was our concern for Bubba, » said NASCAR President Steve Phelps.

« Based on the evidence we had, we thought about our pilots – that one of our pilots was being threatened, a pilot who was extremely brave with his latest words and actions. It is our responsibility to react and investigate and that is exactly what we did. «

NASCAR asked those responsible at each track to check the garages this week. The series indicated that of the 1,684 places on the 29 tracks, only 11 have a knotted rope to open the door.

The only one with a slipknot was the one that team members at Wallace’s No. 43 spot discovered Sunday.

NASCAR acted quickly, FBI agents showed up Monday in the garage. Authorities on Tuesday said the rope had been hanging there since the fall, so it was not a hate crime towards the 26-year-old pilot.

United States Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp Jr. indicated that « no one knew that Mr. Wallace would be assigned » to that same position.

Wallace never saw the rope. He related that Phelps went to see him on Sunday night on the track « with tears in his eyes. » He also told CNN: “It was a rope with a slipknot. Whether they tied him up in 2019, it was a rope. ”

Phelps indicated that NASCAR determined that the rope was not there at the start of the race weekend in October 2019, but that it was installed sometime that weekend.

« Seeing the opportunity, the garage access policies and procedures at the time, we were unable to determine with certainty who tied the rope that way and why they did it, » he added.

The NASCAR investigation is over, Phelps acknowledged. They will add cameras to the garages from now on.