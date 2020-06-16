The Confederate flag was already prohibited from displaying in any official capacity

NASCAR represents the most commercial and popular automotive category in the United States.

NASCAR strongly prohibits displaying the Confederate flag at any of its events.

Last weekend NASCAR showed a strong stance against racism at Atlanta Motor Speedway, keeping a minute’s silence on racial inequality before the green flag.

The Confederate flag was already banned from displaying in any official capacity, but was still prevalent in the infield on most racetracks.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events goes against our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry. Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. Display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties, “NASCAR stated on its official website.

