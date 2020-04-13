The official pilot of the category said “negrata” live

The simracing race was officially organized by the Nascar

The Nascar organization has announced that they have opened an investigation to sanction its pilot Kyle Larson, after a racist comment that the American made in the last virtual race of the category.

This Sunday night in the United States, the Nascar organized a virtual race among its official pilots in real life, one more after the incident last week with a sponsor. And things have not gotten better.

Ganassi team driver Kyle Larson was one of 62 drivers competing on the eNASCAR platform while the test was broadcast on Twitch, and he had his microphone activated.

During the event, Larson said “hey nigger,” which is one of the worst-viewed racist slurs by American English-speaking society. The literal translation would be “negrata” and has pejorative significance with the origin of its use directed towards slaves.

The Nascar has announced that they have already opened an investigation that will most likely lead to sanctions for Larson. In 2013, pilot Jeremy Clements used the ‘word of n’ in an interview and was suspended from his participation in the lower categories of the Nascar for two years.

Larson, 27, has won six Nascar races and led more than 3,200 laps since entering the North American category in 2013. Larson is of Japanese descent, and his grandparents were in Japanese concentration camps in the United States during World War II. Some sources of the category in the United States point out that this may be their trick to receive a lower sanction.

The Ganassi team has already announced that Larson is immediately suspended from salary until they find a definitive solution to the incident caused by the pilot in the last hours.

