The driver participates in the NASCAR Gender RV & Outdoors Truck Series and has never won a race.

Ray Ciccarelli drives truck # 49, he has never won a race.

Photo:

Jared C. Tilton / .

This Wednesday, the motorsport category NASCAR, announced in a press release the prohibition of the confederate flags in their careers, all this due to the request of the African American pilot Bubba WallaceThis banner is considered one of the symbols of racial segregation.

Following the NASCAR announcement, the driver Ray Ciccarelli He made a publication on Facebook (which he deleted hours later) in which he declared that he would resign from the category of motorsports after the end of the 2020 season, because it was all “political shit”.

Ciccarelli’s post said: “Well, it has been a fun ride and a dream come true, but if this is the direction Nascar is headed, I will not be participating after the 2020 season ends, I don’t think kneeling down during the national anthem or leading people to fly with the flag they love. I couldn’t care less about the Confederate flag, but there are people who care and that doesn’t make them racist, all they are doing is fucking one group to serve another and I’m not spending my money to participate in any shit politics. Everything is for SALE !! “

Ray Ciccarelli participates in the Series NASCAR Gender RV & Outdoors Truck and he has never won a race.