The pilots had to deal with temperatures of more than 80ºC inside their cars

The thermal shock after leaving the cars made several pilots suffer

Bubba Wallace lost consciousness up to twice after running in Atlanta yesterday. The drivers charged the price of running in the state of Georgia in June in high temperatures.

The Nascar weekend in Atlanta is usually one of the longest in the category. The Championship returned two weeks ago with a tight schedule that made Atlanta one of the hottest weekends for the drivers.

The three-hour race was won by Kevin Harvick. Bubba Wallace, the only African driver on the grid, finished 21st. As he got out of the car, he met up with his team to review the race and began to falter. His companions soon grabbed him and helped him sit up to regain consciousness.

Later, when the scare had passed, Wallace was attending the media when he suffered a second loss of consciousness. Before that, he had time to explain what had happened and attributed his first fainting to the high temperatures they had to endure, 100ºC on the asphalt and around 80ºC in the cockpit.

“I don’t know what happened. I guess it was a long race. I got up very fast and got dizzy, I was stunned, but I feel good now. It was just a little scare for everyone,” he said yesterday in remarks for Fox.

Those were the last words he uttered before fading again. From there, Wallace was transferred to the circuit medical center and as reported by Nascar a few hours ago, he has already been discharged and is doing well.

The covid-19 has altered 2020 plans and has modified the schedules of many championships, which now begin in the summer heat. This will undoubtedly be an additional challenge for the drivers, who have also been out of their cars for months and away from such extreme conditions.

